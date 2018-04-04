Tecumseh Schools to Hold Hall of Honor Ceremony

The 2018 Hall of Honor inductees will be honored on Saturday, April 14, 2018. The induction ceremony will take place at 2:00 in Pflaumer Auditorium at Tecumseh High School. The public is invited to attend. A reception will follow in the student dining area.

This year’s inductees are Mr. Gary Cochran, Mr. John Detrick, and Mrs. Jane Manneman.

Gary Cochran

Gary was born November 7, 1952, to Paul Edwin and Mary Jane Cochran in Columbus, Ohio and lived in West Jefferson, Ohio for five years. In August of 1958 the family moved to Medway, Ohio when his father was hired as principal of Tecumseh High School. Gary attended Medway Elementary, Oscar T. Hawke, Olive Branch Junior High and Tecumseh High School. He graduated in June of 1970. In August of 1970, Gary started college at General Motors Institute (GMI) where he graduated in 1975 with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Administration. GMI has since changed its name and is now known as Kettering University. As a co-op at GMI, he worked for Frigidaire, Chevrolet Central Office, and Dayton Information Systems Activity (DISA). At the time DISA was data processing for all Dayton, OH General Motors divisions. In September of 1975, he transferred from DISA to General Motors Acceptance Corporation (GMAC) to help develop GMAC’s new online auto financing system. In July of 1984 when GM bought Electronic Data Systems (EDS), Gary was transferred to EDS still in support of GMAC. In 1996 EDS was spun off from GM and again became an independent company but still supported GMAC. In May of 2008, EDS was purchased by Hewlett Packard (HP) and Gary was transferred to HP still in support of the GMAC client. In 2009, GMAC rebranded as Ally Financial and was still supported by HP. In October of 2014, Gary retired from HP and immediately went to work for Ally Financial working for the same projects and team he supported while working for HP. He is currently working as a Senior Project Manager for Ally Financial in charge of major release development of Ally’s online auto finance system. He is an 18 year Certified Project Management Professional (PMP) with the Project Management Institute.

In Gary’s personal life, he was married December 28, 1972, to high school sweetheart Mary Ruble, and they have always resided in Medway. They have three sons all of whom attended Tecumseh Local Schools. Paul (THS 1998) and his wife Brit currently reside in Brooklyn, NY and just became first time parents in March. Andrew (Andy, THS 2001), his wife Diana and daughter Luna reside in New Rochelle, NY and Allen (THS 2001) and Annie live in Columbus, OH. Gary was a member of the Medlake Lions Club where he served as vice president in 1988 and president in 1989. He has coached in the Medlake Baseball Association and in the Tecumseh Area Youth Soccer Association (TAYSA). He also served four years on the TAYSA board. From 1995 through 2002, Gary and Mary were on the Muse Machine Parents Association where Gary served as president in 2001 and 2002. In November of 1995, Gary was elected to the Tecumseh Local Board of Education and served until December of 2015. During his tenure, the district’s new school buildings were designed and several new programs were developed. In 2004 he also became the TLS representative to the Springfield-Clark Career Technical Center (SCCTC). Since 2001, Gary has been a volunteer for the Victoria Theatre Association and also is a current tutor/volunteer for a reading program at an elementary school in Fairborn, OH.

John Detrick

John Detrick was born in Clark County, Ohio on May 3, 1942. John grew up in Bethel Township and lived the first 22 years of his life at 4973 West National Road. John attended Donnelsville Elementary, Olive Branch Junior High School, and Tecumseh High School graduating in 1960. He continued his education at Wittenberg University earning a Bachelor’s Degree in education. He taught history, government, and business at Mechanicsburg and Springfield South high schools for 5½ years.

After his father’s death, John and his brother Orva took over the family business, Springfield Tire and Battery. They expanded the business to five stores before selling in 1997.

For twenty years John served as a county commissioner. He has been instrumental in leading Clark County into the 21st century with good management and sound leadership. During his tenure western Clark County grew economically, expanded water and sewer services, brought jobs to the region, and developed parks and bike trails. He also served as a representative on the Farmland Preservation Advisory Board for the State of Ohio.

John believes in giving back. He has been involved in New Carlisle’s and Springfield’s Rotary Clubs having 21 years of perfect attendance and being named a Paul Harris Fellow. He was named Outstanding Citizen of the Year in 2008 and 2013 by the Leadership Academy, was nominated by the Dayton Business Journal as one of the 25 most influential people in the Miami Valley, and has been named to the Clark County Fair Hall of Fame. Other civic involvement includes being a member of the Chamber of Commerce and the Western Clark County Business Group. He was also honored as the Grand Marshall of the New Carlisle Heritage of Flight parade.

John is involved in his church as a Sunday School teacher and a council member. He and his wife of 54 years, Karen, are the parents of two children, Dan and Kim, and grandparents of five.

Jane B. Manemann

Jane B. Manemann of New Carlisle, Ohio has resided in Clark County for 52 years. She and her husband Ron are antique collectors and owners of the Honeycreek Fire Museum, a collection of firefighting equipment from the 1700 and 1800’s.

Jane retired in 1986 from Wright Patterson Air Force Base. After leaving her fulltime job, Jane trained and worked as an EMT for the New Carlisle Fire Department from 1987 until January of 2009.

Serving on the Tecumseh Local Board of Education for 28 years, Jane held numerous positions: president, vice president, representative to the core committee for the Ohio School Facilities Commission building project, negotiations team member, insurance committee member, and speaker and moderator at several state and national board conventions. She also served as the TLS representative to the SCCTC, the Southwest OSBA Executive Committee, and was named to the All-Ohio School Board in 1998.

Jane has served the City of New Carlisle and Clark County in several capacities including a member of the New Carlisle City Council, New Carlisle City Planning Board, Board of Elections, Sertoma Club, Better Business Bureau arbitrator, and a CPR and first aid instructor.

The Manemanns enjoy traveling. The have visited 41 countries and most of our United States.