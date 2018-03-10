Tecumseh Offering Grief Counseling for Loss of Fallen Arrow

Collin Griffin lost his battle with cancer Friday night, March 9.

Tecumseh Assistant Superintendent Paula Crew announced that the District will be offering grief counseling services on Sunday, March 11 from 2-4pm at Tecumseh Middle School.

In March of 2017, a doctor examined a growing lump in Collin’s neck. Before long, Collin was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma. Since then, the 13-year-old has been fighting for his life against the extremely rare and aggressive childhood cancer. Rhabdomyosarcoma is so rare, only about 350 new cases of the cancer are diagnosed in the United States each year. This accounts for only 3% of all childhood cancers (American Cancer Society).

Collin’s fight was intense. It will included 54 weeks of chemotherapy treatments, 25 sessions of radiation treatment, and innumerable hospital stays at Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati.

Erin Griffin, Collin's mother, says her son had not lost his zest for life and continued to be a “typical boy.”

Friends and community members have rallied around him and his family in a strong show of support. His siblings began a GoFundMe page on April 1 of last year with the goal of raising $20,000 to help pay for Collin’s mounting medical and travel expenses. As of April 23 2017, over $14,451 has been donated.

Collin’s mother says the family has been astonished at the support the family has received during a most difficult journey.

“We are beyond appreciative of the support from everyone, it has truly touched our hearts. The GoFundMe account set up by our older two children has amazed us. The emotional and financial support is allowing our family to be with Collin and help him fight through this...We would like to say thank you to everyone for all that they are doing for our family and for loving Collin as much as we do.”