Two Die in 235 Crash

Two people were killed and one injured in a head-on crash in the 5700 block of N. Dayton-Lakeview Rd., just north of Stott Rd. The crash occurred around 2:20 on Friday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, Vickie Owens, 46 of Springfield, was southbound in a 2012 Hyundai on Rt. 235 when she went left of center striking a 2010 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Roger Littlejohn, 75, of New Carlisle.

Owens and Littlejohn were transported by Care Flight to Miami Valley Hospital where they passed away from their injuries.

The passenger in the Tacoma, 87-year-old Harvey Zimmerman of Christiansburg was transported by squad to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One witness said he was a few vehicles behind the Tacoma, and saw “an explosion of car parts,” and two vehicles in the air.

The drivers of both vehicles were trapped and extricating them was a difficult task.

Firefighters had to remove the top and both driver’s side doors to get the driver of the Hyundai out, and they hooked a chain to the door frame of the Tacoma and pulled it with a fire engine in order to extricate that driver.

The crash closed Rt. 235 for several hours.

Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to have contributed to the crash.

Troopers found a phone in Owens’ car, but were not sure if it was a contributing factor.

The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Patrol.

Assisting were Fire Departments from Pike Township, Christiansburg and New Carlisle.