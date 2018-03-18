Yippee Ki Yay! It's the DYE Hard 5k!

Over 1,200 participants and 200 volunteers are expected to participate this year in the DYE HARD 5K on Sunday, April 29, at 10 a.m. at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Springfield. The Dye Hard 5K is a race in which participants get showered with safe, eco-friendly, colored powder while running or walking the route. Plaques will be awarded for the overall top finishers, and medals will be given to the winners of each age group.

“The purpose of the event is for the participants to have fun!” said race coordinator Melissa Dabe. “We want to bring a really fun event to the Clark County community that everyone can participate in and celebrate every year. We also want our community to become impassioned about people living with and affected by an intellectual disability, autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, or a traumatic brain injury. Participants in the Dye Hard 5K, show their support for some of our community’s most vulnerable citizens.”

Proceeds benefit the Developmental Disabilities Endowment Fund of the Springfield Foundation, a 501c3 organization. People with developmental disabilities participate in the Dye Hard 5K by walking and running, and by throwing color on the participants.

“While it is a race, a lot of people come and walk it just to have fun and play in the color,“ said Dabe. “We have ten color stations, all with different colors, plus lots of fun things planned, including a DJ to ramp up the party, food trucks including Kmericano Coffee, Big Willies Smokehouse, Tortilla Street Food, and Kona Ice, and a photo booth. Plus at the start of the race everyone lines up for a color throw - which is a really cool sight with all the different colors being thrown in the air.”

Early bird registration is only $30 before March 31, and $35 after. Plus groups of six or more can get a $6 discount per person. “Sign up before April 1 for a free shirt, color packet and swag bag,” said Dabe. The public can register for the race and get more information at tinyurl.com/dhard5K.