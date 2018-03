Suspicious Package Closes Rt. 235

A suspicious package taped to a light pole in front of Park Layne Elementary School was cause for alarm Tuesday morning (March 20).

The Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center was notified of the package about 8:35 Tuesday morning.

Deputies on scene determined that it was a temporary cover over work that ODOT was doing on the traffic signal.

Park Layne Elementary School was placed on lockdown and Rt. 235 was closed to traffic while investigators tried to identify the item.