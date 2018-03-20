Fifth Annual March Madness Game Set for Wednesday March 21

Local leaders and the Special Olympics Tigers will be suiting up for the fifth annual Developmental Disabilities March Madness basketball game on Wednesday, March 21, at Springfield High School, 701 E. Home Road, Springfield. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with tip-off at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.

This event is being held to celebrate Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. The local leaders team is comprised of past participants in honor of the 5th anniversary of the event: Horton Hobbs, Springfield Chamber of Commerce; Jim Bodenmiller, Springfield City Manager; Melissa Tuttle, Clark County Clerk of Courts; Mary Brandstetter, TAC Industries; Kerry Pedraza, United Way; Kyle Koehler, State Representative; Brian Macy, Allstate Insurance; Melanie Flax Wilt, County Commission; Sunny Dhingra, Always Sunny Realty; Rob Rue, City Commission; Wendy Doolittle, McKinley Hall; Rick Lohnes, County Commission; Blake Shaffer, LWS Tax and Accounting Services; Andy Wilson, Clark County Prosecutor; Deb Burchett, Clark County Sheriff; Jennifer Rousculp Miller, Developmental Disabilities of Clark County Superintendent; and retired North High basketball coach, Eddie Ford.

The Tigers Special Olympics basketball team is composed of: Adrien Tilley, Kerrington Parks, Chamarr Curry, Tyquan Smoot, Tyrece Smoot, Malik Abdullah. Lee Tilley, Preston Johnson, Archie Johnson, Caleb Brown, Tony Whitesell, Mark Malone, Russell Miller, Donald Ramey, Bill Seavey, Jennifer Lemmons, Doug Ballenger, Ken Adams, John Hudnell, Dianne Preston, Nathan Hensley, Kris Bell, Albert Pitts, Rusty Rathburn, Lance Patterson, Richard Wehrs, Carl Roberts, Michael Campagna, Amanda Nolan, Adame Taylor, Jim Manns, Alva Blinn, Andy Fent, Michael Jackson, and Devon Deer. They are coached by Theo McCoy, Alan Vickers, Tim Faulkner, Lane Martin, George Adams, Kyle Gambill, and Walt Salyers. Their managers are Shelby Barnett, Evonna Johnson, Chris Harrelson, and Donald Lewis.

Wittenberg’s Tiger mascot and cheerleaders will cheer for the Special Olympics Tigers team. Kenton Ridge High School cheerleaders will cheer for the local leaders team. Kenton Ridge High School’s pep band will provide entertainment. Refreshments will be offered by Quest Adult Services for a small donation. The National Anthem will be sung by Larry Jones. Kathy Duffin, director of the Special Olympics, will run the scoreboard. The Self-Advocacy for You (SAY) group will host three-point shots during half-time for a $1 donation. Frank Raynor will be the announcer.

Developmental Disabilities of Clark County (DDCC) is a publicly funded agency that empowers people throughout their lifetimes to achieve their fullest potential. DDCC funds and supports the F.F. Mueller Residential Center, QUEST Adult Services, intervention programs for children, specialized transportation, vocational training and more. For more information, visit the web site at clarkdd.org.