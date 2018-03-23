Grand Jury Refuses to Indict Shaw

Clark County Sheriff Deputy Jake Shaw will not be indicted for the shooting of our photographer, Andy Grimm, on Labor Day.

The Grand Jury convened yesterday (Thursday March 22) and deliberated well into the evening.

A release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office states, “Today, a Clark County Grand Jury returned a no bill on Deputy Jake Shaw regarding the officer involved shooting that occurred in New Carlisle on September 4, 2017. The Sheriff's Office is grateful to the BCI investigators and other officials at the Attorney General's Office for conducting this investigation. The Sheriff's Office will now conduct an administrative review of this incident, but cannot comment further due to pending litigation.”

A statement from the Attorney General’s office stated, “Yesterday, a special prosecutor with this office spent the day presenting all relevant evidence to a Clark County grand jury related to the September 4, 2017, shooting incident involving Clark County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jacob Shaw. Grand jury members were asked to consider four charges. After deliberations last night, the grand jury did not find probable cause to issue any indictment against Deputy Shaw in connection with the incident. The no bill was filed with the Clark County Clerk of Courts this afternoon and is now a matter of public record. The criminal investigation into the shooting is now closed.”