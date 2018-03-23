Chief Deputy Resigns

Travis Russell, Clark County’s Chief Deputy Sheriff, has resigned.

No reason for the resignation was given.

A release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office stated, “Chief Deputy Travis Russell resigned today. The reasons for his resignation along with actions of two other deputies are currently under investigation by an outside agency. Out ofrespect for the integrity of that investigation, the Clark County Sheriffs Office will not comment on the investigation until after it has been completed.”

Russell has been Chief Deputy since January, 2017, and was appointed by newly-elected Sheriff Deborah Burchett.

The Chief Deputy is second in command to the Sheriff.