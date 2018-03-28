Mayor Takes Pie In the Face

Mayor Ethan Reynolds took a pie in the face Saturday afternoon for Lymphoma research.

It was a part of the annual fund-raising campaign at the New Carlisle Family Video store.

Over the past five years the more than 700 Family Video stores have raised over $6.8 million for the charity.

“The community has been fantastic,” said store manager Tia St. John. “We have two days left, and we’ve already raised $1400 just at this store.”

St. John said that, as of Saturday afternoon, her store was the top fund raiser in the chain.

The three-week campaign also included raffles and a stuffed animal adoption.

“All of the stuffed animals were donated locally,” said St. John.

Customers were able to purchase tickets to have someone get a pie in their face. Family Video Assistant Manager Jasmine Lewis had the most tickets, Reynolds came in second.

Reynolds was also pleased with the response to the campaign by the community.