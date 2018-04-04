Abandoned Puppy Survives Deadly Parvovirus

Meet Reid who is alive today because the Clark County Dog Warden found him abandoned in Reid Park recently and he was near death. Krissi Hawke of the Clark County SPCA is thankful today for the generous support from the community to help pay for his vet care.

You see, Reid is the victim of owners who did not get him to the vet and vaccinated. Right now he should be a dead, but because Hawke has cared for countless Parvo infected puppies, he will eventually be ready for a new owner who will take the time to get him to the vet and make sure he has all of the shots he needs.

Puppies need to be vaccinated to avoid near death experiences like Reid had. This little pup was so sick, he could hardly pick up his head but thanks to IV fluids and medication plus round the clock care, he managed to be one of the lucky ones.

According to akc.org, at age 6-8 weeks, you need to get your puppy distemper, measles and para influenza and Bordetella shots. 10 – 12 weeks they need DHPP (vaccines for distemper, adenovirus (hepatitis), parainfluenzea, and parvovirus. At 12 – 24 weeks you vet will administer the first rabies vaccine. 14 – 16 weeks is DHPP and then you are done until the first birthday.

At 12 – 16 months it is time for another round of rabies and DHPP. At age 1 – 2 years another DHPP and then every 1 – 3 years a rabies vaccine is required by law.

The cost of having a puppy is nothing less than an investment in their health. You can expect to spend about $75 to $100 on average for each series of three shots at 6, 12 and 16 weeks old. You should check with your family vet to see how much the shots and all of the exams will cost before you head to the shelter to look for a puppy.

In Reid’s case, he did not have a Parvovirus shot and ended up with a disease that claims about 80 percent of those who get the disease. The incubation period is 4 – 14 days and the major signs are vomiting and diarrhea which is usually yellow to yellow gray at first but quickly becomes blood tinged or dark red in most cases. Hawke also informed us that the odor is overwhelming as well.

The cost of the treatment has left the SPCA with a need for donations to the vet fund to help cover the cost of other animals that may come in this spring with the virus.

To donate to help Reid and the other puppies coming to the SPCA please send your donation to Northside Veterinary Clinic, 10 Critter Court, Springfield, OH 45502 be sure to write SPCA account in the memo line or include a not. Call their office and mention the SPCA account and use your credit card. 399-1121. Dr. Dana King and his staff are dedicated to helping the animals brought to the SPCA and Director Krissi Hawke is thankful for all of your support shown over the past year.