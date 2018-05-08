One Injured in Rollover Crash

One person has been Careflighted to a hospital following a one-car rollover crash on Gerlaugh Rd. at Rt. 235

According to a witness, a white pickup truck had been driving erratically and at a high rate of speed since it left I-70. The driver turned onto Gerlaugh, lost control and the truck rolled four or five times before coming to rest on its top. The driver was ejected.

According to Sgt. Dixon of the Ohio State Patrol, the truck was followed from Rt. 4 and blew through two stop lights.

We will have more details as they become available.