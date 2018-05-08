Gerlaugh Rd Crash Turns Fatal

The driver of the white pickup truck involved in a one-car rollover crash on Gerlaugh Rd. at Rt. 235, has succumbed to injuries sustained from the crash.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was Careflighted to a hospital Tuesday afternoon immediately after the accident.

Authorities tell us the man succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

According to a witness, a white pickup truck had been driving erratically and at a high rate of speed since it left I-70. The driver turned onto Gerlaugh, lost control and the truck rolled "four or five times" before coming to rest on its top.

The driver was ejected in the crash.

According to Sgt. Dixon of the Ohio State Patrol, the truck was followed from Rt. 4 and blew through two stop lights before crashing on Gerlaugh Rd.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.