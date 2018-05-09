NCN

Fire Levy Passes

New Carlisle voters approved the Fire Levy on Tuesday.

The unofficial total was 331 for and 209 against.

County-wide, 24% of eligible voters turned out.

In other races:

Democrat Candidate for Governor – Richard Cordray, with 4,660 votes (Clark County only)

Republican Candidate for Governor – Mike DeWine with 8,591 votes (Clark County only)

Republican Candidate for State Treasurer – Robert Sprague, with 6,163 votes (Clark County only)

Democrat Candidate for Congress, 8th District – Vanessa Enoch, with 3,215 votes

Republican Candidate for US Senator – Jim Renacci, with 5,127 votes (Clark County only)

Judge of Common Please – Katrine Lancaster with 6,486 votes

State Issue 1 – Yes, with 14, 786 votes (Clark County only)

