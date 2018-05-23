NCN

Law Day Ceremony to Honor Safety Forces Scheduled Friday

The annual Law Day ceremony to honor safety forces will be held in downtown Springfield Friday, May 25.

The Law Day ceremony honors those fallen in the line of duty. Members of Springfield Police Division, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Fire Rescue Division, and Ohio State Highway Patrol will attend the ceremony, set to begin at noon at the corner of North Limestone and East Columbia streets.

Prior to the outdoor ceremony, service awards for members of the Springfield Police Division will be announced in the Raynor Room of the Public Safety Building, 130 N. Fountain Ave., at 10 a.m. Dr. Jo Alice Blondin, president of Clark State Community College, will also receive an award.

The combined Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Springfield Police Division Honor Guard will present the colors at Friday’s ceremony.

