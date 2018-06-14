NCN
Woman Injured in One-Car Crash

A 79-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon for what were described as “serious but not life-threatening” injuries after she was involved in a one-car crash that occurred shortly before 4:00.

According to Lt. Brian Aller of the Ohio State Patrol, the woman was northbound on Funderburg Rd, and as she approached Sigler, she went off the left side of the road, struck a utility pole with her mirror, hit a tree stump and went slightly airborne.

“She was pretty banged up,” said Aller.

A Pike Township Fire official said that the front and most of the undercarriage of her car was damaged, and that the engine was about to fall out.

The incident is under investigation by the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Patrol.

