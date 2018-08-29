Deputies Execute Drug Warrant on Church St.

Clark County Sheriff Deputies executed a drug search warrant at 311 S. Church St. late Wednesday morning.

No one was home, so deputies forced entry.

“We found some suspected narcotics and some weapons,” said Maj. Chris Clark of the Sheriff’s Office.

Two individuals were placed in custody. One was a man who happened to be in the area and was recognized by a deputy as having an outstanding warrant from an unrelated event. He was taken to the Clark County Jail.

Maj. Clark said that more details would be forthcoming after all evidence is collected, inventoried and the suspected narcotics are analyzed.