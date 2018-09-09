Firefighters Battle Silo Fire

Approximately 3000 to 4000 bushels of corn in a grain bin caught fire Sunday morning in the 8000 block of Ballentine Pike.

A passer-by saw the fire around 6:00 Sunday morning and notified authorities.

As of 9:45 a.m., the fire was not out. More fire crews were headed to the scene.

The augers would not start, so fire crews had to cut a hole in the side of the bin to get to the fire in the middle of the bin.

Approximately 100 tons of corn are involved, with an estimated market value of $14,000. We are told that insurance probably would not cover the loss because it is considered a rescue operation.

This is the same location in which a worker lost his leg in an auger accident a year ago.

Pike Township Fire crews were assisted by Bethel Township, German Township, Christiansburg and Wright-Patterson AFB.