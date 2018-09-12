Early Morning Kitchen Fire Quickly Contained

The Bethel Township Fire Department was dispatched to the 5300 block of W. National Rd on a report of a residential structure fire around 3:40am Wednesday morning.

The fire is believed to have been started by an electrical issue in the kitchen.

According to Bethel Township Fire Chief Jacob King, the homeowners woke up to the smell of smoke. Upon investigation, the homeowners discovered a fire in the kitchen and began evacuating their children and their children's friends, and multiple dogs and cats.

"At this time everyone is out of the house, all of the animals are accounted for but we may be missing two cats at this point" said Chief King. The cats were not discovered inside the home, leading crews to believe they had gotten outside.

When the fire department arrived on scene they discovered heavy fire in the kitchen, but were able to contain the fire to the kitchen, saving the house.

Mutual aide was requested from Wright-Patt, Bethel-Miami, Pike, Mad River Township and New Carlisle, but they were placed back in service upon arrival "thanks to our quick actions by Engine 51" said King.

"It is unknown wether they had working smoke detectors in the house" said King, "they are vital especially at a time like this. You want to wake up before you get a large fire in the house."

King urges residents of Bethel Township with questions regarding smoke detectors, or if you do not have smoke detectors, to contact the Bethel Township Fire Department. "We will give you one and even install it for you free of charge because smoke detectors are vital to saving lives" said King.

Residents of Bethel Township may call Station 51 at 849-0303 and simply request a smoke detector.