Deputies Searching for Stabbing Suspect

UPDATED:

The Clark County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Ray Roberts in connection with a stabbing on Qu-wood Road, south of Springfield.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, a woman called 911 at 5:49 Thursday morning screaming for help. At 5:55, dispatch received another call from a person at Mayberry’s Mini Mart on Springfield-Xenia Rd. advising that a woman was there and her throat had been sliced.

The woman was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for her injuries. Her condition was described as “not good,” and hospital staff advised that she would be a patient for “several weeks.”

Deputies went to 4341 Qu-Wood Rd. and found a large amount of blood and a large knife on the floor.

A search warrant for the Qu-Wood address was obtained and deputies began processing the scene.

Deputies tried pinging Roberts’ cell phone and it showed he was at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Deputies searched the area but could not locate him.

Once deputies learned that his parents lived on Lower Valley Pike, the search moved to that area, and his Dodge Challenger was located in the Enon Eagles parking lot, but Roberts was not there.

Deputies contacted his parents, and they said that Roberts called them around 6:00 a.m. stating that he was in trouble and had to leave. He reportedly left in a silver Ford Focus that was at his parents’ home.

Deputies continued to ping his phone, and it mapped to Troy, then to a tower in Quincy, Ohio.

Roberts also reportedly told the victim’s brother a couple of days ago that he was buying a one-way ticket to Florida.

A Nationwide Pick-up warrant has been issued for Roberts for Felonious Assault and Domestic Violence.

If you have any information that would lead to Roberts' capture, call 911 or the Sheriff's non-emergency number at 328-2560.