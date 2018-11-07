High-Speed Pursuit Ends in Snider Rd. Crash

A vehicle involved in a high-speed pursuit crashed into a tree on Snider Rd.

A high-speed pursuit that began on Rt. 334 near River Rd. north of Springfield was brought to a close when the suspects failed to negotiate the dog-leg on Snider Rd. and crashed into a tree.

Initial reports indicate that Deputy Christopher Doolin tried to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle on Rt. 334, and the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. Doolin did not pursue them but did follow them as best he could.

The suspects reportedly traveled through Tremont City and Lawrenceville where they were spotted by German Township police.

Another deputy then spotted them on Rt. 40. When the suspects turned south onto Snider Rd., they missed the first turn and crashed into a tree. The four occupants then fled into the woods.

One person was taken into custody following a high-speed pursuit Wednesday afternoon.

“Luckily for us, it was K-9 training day,” said Sgt. Chad Brown of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. “We had K-9’s in town from several jurisdictions, so they helped us on the scene.”

Brown said that one of the suspects was apprehended, and deputies are searching the woods on Snider Rd. for the other suspects.

Deputies found “a lot” of drugs in the vehicle, according to Chief Deputy Jeff Meyer.

The incident remains under investigation by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department.