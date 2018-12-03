"Serious Injury" Crash Closes Dayton-Springfield Rd

George P. Baier Jr, 74 of Centerville Ohio, attempted to exit a church parking lot onto Dayton Springfield Road when he was struck by Hester A Knox, 67 of Springfield Andy Grimm | PHOTO

On December 02 at 8:33 PM the Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield Post received a report of a two vehicle crash on Dayton Springfield Road near Old Mill Road.

A 2007 Ford Five Hundred driven by George P. Baier Jr, 74 of Centerville Ohio, attempted to exit a church parking lot onto Dayton Springfield Road. A 2003 Jeep Liberty driven by Hester A Knox, 67 of Springfield Ohio was westbound on Dayton Springfield Road and struck the Ford in the left front pushing it off the right side of the roadway and into the church. The Jeep continued off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch.

Mr. Baier was transported to Soin Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries by Mad River Township EMS. Ms. Knox was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries by Mad River Township EMS. Ms. Knox’s front seat passenger Virginia Russell, 87 also of Springfield was transported by Care Flight to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash closed Dayton Springfield Road for approximately three hours. Any inquiries reference the crash investigation can be directed to Trooper Brent Sweargin at the Springfield Post. The crash remains under investigation.

Mad River Township fire department and the Clark County Sheriff’s office assisted at the scene.