City Employee Contract Causes Dissention in City Council

City Manager Randy Bridge expresses his concerns to council over the city employee contract

After several months of contract negotiations, the City of New Carlisle and the city employee’s union reached a contract that was presented to City Council for approval tonight.

Council member Bill Cook expressed concerns about language in a discrimination section regarding “sexual orientation” and “gender identity.”

“There were idiosyncrasies between the contract we approved previous and this contract that were not brought up and discussed,” said Cook.

City Manager Randy Bridge responded saying that there were “five or six” executive sessions in which all matters of the contract were brought before council.

Cook said that he did not recall any such discussions regarding discrimination.

When Cook moved to table the motion to accept the contract, Bridge, who was visibly upset, responded that the contract needed to be approved.

“You got the pay where you wanted it, you got health insurance where you wanted it, and now all of a sudden some discrimination thing,” said Bridge. “I think that we should all should have the responsibility to make sure that anyone who wants to come work for the City of New Carlisle is protected.”

“If that’s the sole reason why, I’m sorry, but that’s disgusting and I’m about five seconds from walking out of this meeting,” said Bridge.

“If we table this motion, we’re shooting ourselves in the foot financially,” said Council Member Mike Lowrey. “We’ve discussed this time and time and time and time again in executive sessions.”

City Council rejected an ordinance regarding “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” on a city-wide basis at a previous meeting.

Council approved the contract with only members Ron Cobb and Bill Cook voting no.

Council also approved a contract with the Sheriff’s Office for police protection and another ordinance with the Sheriff’s Office for sipatching services for the Fire Department.

In other action, Public Works Director Howard Kitko said that the final city-wide leaf pick-up sweep began today. He asked that no one park on piles of leaves.

“We’re unable to pick them up around the vehicles,” said Kitko.

Kitko also said that engineering for the Galewood Dr. Reconstruction Project will begin soon. The city plans to rebuild Galewood Dr. from Kennison to Brookfield in 2019.

Clerk of Council announced that there will be no crime watch meetings until March.

The next meeting of the New Carlisle City Council will be held on Monday, January 7, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Smith Park Shelter House. The public is invited to attend.