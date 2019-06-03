Lowrey Returns As Mayor, McKenzie On Council

Clerk of Council Emily Berner administers the Oath of Office to Mike Lowrey

Mike Lowrey was elected Mayor of New Carlisle by City Council at their June 3, 2019 meeting.

Council Member Bill Cook made the motion to accept nominations and Vice Mayor William Lindsey and Council Member Chris Shamy voted against it. Lowrey was the only nomination.

Lindsey and Shamy were the only members to vote against Lowrey.

Becky McKenzie was sworn in as the newest member of City Council, replacing Aaron Leighty, who resigned on July 16, 2018.

There was a discussion on the tornado sirens in town, some residents complaining that they did not hear them on Memorial Day.

"Tornado sirens were not meant to be heard inside," said City Manager Randy Bridge. "They are for people outside to seek shelter."

Fire Chief Steve Trusty said that Tornado Sirens are nearing the end of their usefulness because of the proliferation of cell phones and the availability of alerts for severe weather.

"Sign up for Code Red," said Trusty. "You're going to get Code Red alert on your phone way before the tornado sirens go off."

Council had an ordinance before them amending the issuing of proclamations by the Mayor. The current ordinance places restriction on the issuing of proclamations, including approval by council.

"Issuing proclamations has always been the sole responsibility of the office of the Mayor," said Vice-Mayor William Lindsey.

"Regardless of who the Mayor is, they should retain that authority."

"I don't think that it was the fact that the previous Mayor was giving proclamations that we didn't like. He was giving proclamations that we didn't know about," said Mayor Lowrey. "For example, he gave the Key to the City to Mike DeWine. I didn't know anything about it."

The ordinance did not pass.

New Carlisle City Council is seeking volunteers to fill the seat of Ethan Reynolds, who resigned, effective May 31, 2019. Applications are available at the City Offices at 331 S. Church St. Council has set a special meeting for June 19 to interview potential candidates.

Upcoming events:

Crime Watch meeting - June 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Smith Park Shelter House

Flag Retirement Ceremony at the American Legion Post, June 14.

Community Garage Sale - June 22 and 23

Fireworks - June 29. Rain date June 30.

The next meeting of New Carlisle City Council will be on Monday, June 17 at 7:00 p.m. at the Smith Park Shelter House. The public is invited to attend.

Berner administers the Oath of Office to Becky McKenzie