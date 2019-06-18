Council Votes to Repair Wastewater Treatment Plant

New Carlisle City Council voted to spend $500,000 to make necessary repairs to the Wastewater Treatment Plant at their meeting on Monday, June 17.

A Bar Screen is inoperable and an influent pump is "on its last legs."

Both devices are required by the Environmental Protection Agency. The cost of the project is close to $500,000. The Wastewater Plant would pay $250,000 and the other $250,000 would be financed.

The bar screen automatically removes items in the sewer system that should not enter the Wastewater Treatment Plant - items such as flushable wipes.

"We're down in the pit probably close to 10 times a day...and we're pulling multiple 5-pound buckets of these wet wipes, all kinds of products that people put down the toilets," said Public Works Director Howard Kitko.

Kitko said that the bar screen is required equipment.

He also said that the city has had to rent an influent pump as a standby at a cost of $5,000 per month.

Council Member Bill Cook asked Kitko what would happen if the repairs were not made.

"We would be in violation," said Kitko. He said that both pieces were in service, but "they have gone down." He said that the city has been in contact with the EPA to inform them that both pieces are down. If the city doesn't take action it could be subject to fines.

Council Members William Lindsey and Chris Shamy voted against an ordinance to enter into a contract to purchase and install the equipment. Since it was an emergency ordinance, five votes were required.

City Manager Randy Bridge asked Lindsey and Shamy why, after council has had "multiple discussions' on this equipment, why they voted against replacing the defective equipment.

Lindsey stated that he was concerned about the amount to be spent. He was assured that the Wastewater fund had the required $250,000, and that the balance would be financed through New Carlisle Federal Savings Bank at 3% interest.

Both Lindsey and Shamy then changed their votes to "yes."

There was also considerable discussion on a plaque to be installed on the new City Building at the location of the former World Threads store.

The plaque presented to council listed the council members who approved the purchase of the building.

Council Member Ron Cobb made a motion to have the plaque read "New Carlisle City Building, Purchased by the Citizens of New Carlisle."

Lindsey objected to the motion, stating that all other city buildings denote the council members who approved their purchase and that other cities do the same.

Upon recommendation by a resident, the motion was changed to read "Provided by the Citizens of New Carlisle."

The motion passed.

New Carlisle City Council will hold an informal session on Wednesday, June 19 at 6:00 p.m. to inform the public on the progress on the new City Building and to get citizen input on the layout of the building.

Immediately following that informal session, Council will have a special meeting to interview candidates for the vacant council seat and to announce who will fill that seat.

Bridge also announced that Waste Management has announced an increase in trash service because of the increase in fuel costs. He said that he would check the current contract with Waste Management to see if these increased are allowed.

The next regular meeting of the New Carlisle City Council will be on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 7:oo p.m. at the Smith Park Shelter House. All City Council meetings are open to the public.