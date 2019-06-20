NCN
Hopkins Appointed to Council

Amy Hopkins was appointed to fill the empty seat on New Carlisle City Council created by the resignation of Ethan Reynolds.

The only council member to vote against her was Bill Cook. "She was not my choice," he said.

Hopkins had previously applied for the seat vacated by Aaron Leighty, but there were two nominated for that post and council's vote ended in a tie.

She was narrowly defeated in an election for that same seat in May.

Hopkins' term expires on December 31, 2019. Her seat is one of four that expire on that date.

She will be sworn in at the July 1 council meeting.

