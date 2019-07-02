Council Member To Be Investigated, Trash Rates Going Up, New Council Member Sworn In

Melinda Antell, Waste Management representative, explains the company's request for a trash rate increase

New Carlisle City Council Member Bill Cook introduced a motion to investigate a fellow council member for violating the City Charter.

The request apparently stems from an incident Saturday evening.

Cook would not identify the council member, nor would he divulge any details on the event.

"It wasn't me," said Vice Mayor William Lindsey. "I wasn't even there."

City Manager Randy Bridge, who apparently will be conducting the investigation, declined comment on the issue. He did say that, since it involves an elected official, the investigation would be held publicly.

Melinda Antell, a representative from Waste Management, said that her company requested a rate increase to offset higher fuel costs resulting from Ohio's 10.5¢ gas tax increase.

She said that rates would increase 5¢ per month for trash pickup and 3¢ per month for recycling. The total would be 24¢ on each trash bill.

Mayor Mike Lowrey stated that the City's contract with Waste Management requires 60 days' notice before any increase can be effective.

Amy Hopkins was sworn in as the seventh member of council. She was appointed at the June 17th meeting to fill the empty seat created by the resignation of Ethan Reynolds.

Hopkins ran for an open seat in the May election but narrowly lost to Becky McKenzie.

Council also approved the removal of council chambers from the proposed new City Building. The preliminary plan for council chambers had a seating capacity of only 49 people. Council members had expressed concern that the space would not be sufficient if council was discussing a controversial subject or during the school year when Tecumseh students were attending meetings.

At a special meeting held on June 24, Vice Mayor William Lindsey opened the possibility of purchasing a nearby building some time in the future for council chambers.

Lindsey had mentioned a specific building, but Mayor Mike Lowrey cautioned him, saying that it would be unwise to publicly state the building he had in mind.

Lindsey also introduced a motion to remove lagnuage stating, “Members will be selected without regard to race, creed, national origin, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, the presence of a disability or any other class protected by state or federal law”. The motion failed by a vote of 4-3

The next meeting of New Carlisle City Council will be a special meeting on July 15, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. for a hearing and approval of the City's Tax Budget. The regular City Council meeting will follow at 7:00 p.m.

The public is invited to attend all meetings of the New Carlisle City Council.

Clerk of Council Emily Berner administers the Oath of Office to Amy Hopkins