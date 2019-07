On Saturday, July 6, the Western Clark County Business Coalition held a ribbon cutting to officially open Life Journey Studio & Wellness, LLC in the former location of Headquarters Waterbeds.

Pictured (Left to Right) are Michael Maxwell, Austin Winfield, Rhonda Ledford, Jill Reese (all of the WCCBC), Brenda Horne, owner, Tracie Tays of WCCBC, Christina Horne, Brenda's daughter, and Scott Griffith of WCCBC