Blood Supply Remains Strong After Mass Shooting

Community Blood Center is thanking everyone who has offered to give blood in the wake of the Oregon District mass shooting. All CBC’s partner hospitals who treated victims had sufficient blood supplies on hand, and CBC did not need to open Sunday for emergency collections.

At this time CBC has not scheduled additional blood drives. CBC will access blood type needs, and platelet needs, as will work to replenish the supply, beginning Monday at 7 a.m.

CBC lab supervisors are praising the response by police and hospital staff in assisting the wounded and providing treatment.

CBC did not have to enact emergency measures to supplement the blood supply. “As of this afternoon our inventory is holding strong and we will send out future communications if something changes,” said CBC Donor Relations Director Tracy Morgan.

“Our hospitals had the blood they needed on hand. They went into the weekend with a strong supply because the risk of excess use on summer weekends is high. Despite the scope of this tragedy, all were prepared.”

Anyone wishing to donate in support of the victims is asked to go to to find CBC hours of operation, the community blood drive schedule, and to make an appointment to donate.