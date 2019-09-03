Local Landmark Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Arrow Queen, New Carlisle’s legendary ice cream store, will be celebrating its 50th anniversary.

In 1970, Bud and Nancy Young had a vision and dream for our community. They wanted to have a place where friends could gather to enjoy sweet treats at prices that would fit everyone’s wallet. They also wanted to be able to provide jobs for their family and for local teens.

The Youngs ran the business for 17 years.

In 2002, Jason Rhodes, a lifelong New Carlisle resident and Tecumseh graduate, purchased the business and wanted to carry on Arrow Queen’s service to the community.

Rhodes is now the longest owner of Arrow Queen, having completed 18 seasons of serving treats to the community. Rhodes and his wife, Donna, continue to spend countless hours at their store serving the community.

He has expanded the menu to include more items than ever. Arrow Queen now offers 21 flavors of hand-dipped ice cream, several flavors of milkshakes, sundaes, cyclones and the traditional vanilla, chocolate and twist soft-serve ice cream. The lunch and dinner menus are available 7 days per week.

Arrow Queen has also been active in various community events, including the Heritage of Flight Festival.

“The success of our business would not be possible without the community and others that visit our beloved town,” said Jason Rhodes. “There are not enough words to express how thankful and blessed we are to be a part of New Carlisle.”

To celebrate their 50th anniversary, Arrow Queen will host a party for the community on Sunday, September 8 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. They will offer a special 50th anniversary menu.

Entertainment for the afternoon will be provided by Tecumseh High School’s Marching Band at 4:00 p.m., followed by The Glems, a jazz improv band.

Jason and Donna Rhodes taking and filling orders at Arrow Queen