Allender Receives Key to City

Mayor Mike Lowrey presents the Key to the City to Sgt. Rachel Allender

Sgt. Rachel Allender was presented the Key to the City at the New Carlisle City Council meeting on Monday, September 16.

Allender was recently promoted to Sergeant and will no longer be patrolling New Carlisle, an assignment she has had since 2015.

Choking back tears, Allender said that she has loved her time in New Carlisle and has made numerous friends while assigned here. She said she will continue many of her ties to New Carlisle.

She has also endeared herself to numerous residents of the city.

Allender has had an excellent relationship with the New Carlisle Fire Department, and was made an honorary member of the department, by a proclamation issued by Fire Chief Steve Trusty.

Deputy Ken Majercak has been selected to replace Allender as a city deputy. He is a resident of the city and has been assigned to the city in the past.

In other action, City Public Works Director Howard Kitko informed Council that a clarifier at the Water Treatment Plant needs emergency repairs. He said that the repairs would cost between $140,000 and $180,000.

He said that the equipment is 40 years old. The replacement parts would be made of galvanized steel and should last much longer.

The city has two clarifiers at the plant, and the one still in service would be sufficient to handle normal usage. He said that heavy rains would require rain runoff to be run through the damaged clarifier, since rain runoff would require substantially less processing than normal sewage.

Kitko also reported that the Galewood Dr. reconstruction work has been completed, and that city officials would be walking the area to ensure that the work has been done satisfactorily.

He also reported that city-wide street sweeping would begin on Tuesday, September 17. The first area to be cleaned would be the northwest end of town. He said that the city would be erecting signs on the streets to be cleaned so that residents would not park on the streets.

At the request of City Manager Randy Bridge, council agreed to conduct work sessions preceding all city council meetings. Bridge said that this would avoid work sessions on days other than council meeting days. Council agreed, unanimously passing a motion to have work sessions at 6:00 p.m. on the First and Third Mondays of the month, followed by regular sessions at 7:00 p.m.

The next meeting of the New Carlisle City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Smith Park Shelter House. A work session will precede that meeting, beginning at 6:00 p.m. The public is welcomed at all New Carlisle City council meetings.