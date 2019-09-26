Bethel Township Moves Beggars Night to Saturday

Bethel Township Trustee Don Minton explained his desire to hold Beggars Night on Saturday, October 26

Bethel Township Trustees voted to set Beggars Night (Trick or Treat) on Saturday, October 26 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

The topic has been under discussion at Trustees meetings for several weeks.

Sheriff Deb Burchett had set Beggars Night in Clark County for Thursday, October 31 to fall in line with other surrounding communities. Beggars Night had been on the Saturday before Halloween for years in Clark County.

Chief Deputy Jeff Meyer told us in response to an email request that the Ohio Revised Code does not give the Sheriff the authority to set Beggars Night, but that Burchett “inherited” the authority from the previous administration.

The sole “no” vote was cast by Trustee Nancy Brown, who maintained that the township had not been given the authority to set a date for Beggars Night. “Cities and Villages can do whatever they want unless there is a law prohibiting it,” said Brown. “Townships cannot do anything unless there is a law authorizing it.”

Park Layne resident Tonya Campbell, who has attended several Trustee meetings urging the change to Saturday, cited several other townships in Ohio who have set their own date for Beggars Night.

Trustee Don Minton has always maintained that the township should be in unison with New Carlisle and Donnelsville, who have set Saturday for Trick Or Treat.

As it stands today, Bethel Township (including Park Layne, Medway and Crystal Lakes), New Carlisle, Donnelsville and North Hampton will hold Beggars Night on Saturday, October 26 from 6-8 p.m.

Beggars Night for Pike Township will remain on Thursday, October 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Pike Township Trustee Adam Steele told us that he has heard nothing from residents of his township regarding Beggars Night.