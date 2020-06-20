New Carlisle Protest Goes Off Smoothly

The protest in New Carlisle for Black Lives Matter was very peaceful.

A crowd of between 75 and 100 met at Smith Park, then marched throughout town spreading their message.

While they were marching, they were chanting phrases like, "Black Lives Matter" and "No Justice, No Peace."

A small contingent of armed counter-protesters was also on hand, but they were also orderly and well behaved.

Several residents along the march route had set out bottles of cold water for the protestors.

Despite the 90 degree heat Saturday afternoon, there were no reported heat-related injuries.

City Manager Randy Bridge and Mayor Mike Lowrey have imposed a curfew from 6:00 p.m. Saturday until 6:00 a.m. Sunday.

The curfew is not meant to prohibit residents from engaging in their normal day-to-day activities.

"If you want to go to the IGA, go right ahead," said City Manager Randy Bridge.