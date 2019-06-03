LATEST NEWS

McKenzie Resigns from Council

Becky McKenzie was sworn in during the June 3, 2019 City Council meeting

New Carlisle City Council member Becky McKenzie has resigned her seat after less than two months on Council.

In an email sent on Monday, July 29 to City Manager Randy Bridge and Mayor Mike Lowrey, McKenzie stated, “It is with great sadness that I must give you my resignation from city council effective immediately. I need to focus on my family at this time. I have appreciated your support and the time I’ve been able to serve New Carlisle”

McKenzie was elected to Council in a special election held in May and was sworn in during the June 3 Council meeting.

In other action, Bridge announced that he had completed the investigation into alleged impropriety by a Council Member.

“I want to stress that it was nothing more than miscommunication,” said Bridge. “There was no wrongdoing by any council member.”

Council Member Bill Cook had requested the investigation based on third-party information that a council member had given direct orders to a deputy that were different than orders given by the deputy’s superior.

“I said when the motion [to begin the investigation] was made that I was not involved,” said Vice Mayor William Lindsay. “Apparently somebody thought I was.”

Lowrey also stated that McKenzie’s resignation had nothing to do with the investigation.

Council also passed a resolution to renew the street lighting assessment on city property owners. Residents also have the option of paying the assessment at City Hall before the first week of September.

The next meeting of the New Carlisle City Council will be held at the Smith Park Shelter House on Monday, August 19 at 7:00 p.m. The public is welcome at all City Council meetings.