City’s Tool Lending Center Holds Grand Opening

City Planning Director Derek Hutchinson cuts the ribbon for the new Tool Lending Center

The City of New Carlisle held a grand opening ceremony for the new Tool Lending Center, located at Smith Park.

City residents will be able to borrow a variety of tools they might need for home-improvement projects.

The center is the brainchild of City Planning Director Derek Hutchinson. He said that other cities have tool lending centers and began working to make the center a reality in New Carlisle.

Tools are loaned out on a first-come, first-served basis.

To borrow a tool, you must sign an agreement and present identification to prove you are a resident of the city.

Some of the tools available are lawn mowers, a power washer, step ladder, hedge clippers, circular saw and a variety of hand tools.

“For now, the Tool Lending Center will be open by appointment,” said Hutchinson, “but as it grows, we expect to hold regular hours.”

To set an appointment or to see if a particular tool is available, contact Hutchinson at the city building at 937-845-9492 or by email at dhutchinson@newcarlisleohio.gov.