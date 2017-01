The New Carlisle News is published by KBA News, LLC.

A small company based in New Carlisle, we are a family business and are deeply committed to the communities that we serve.

Publisher - Dale Grimm Office Manager - Andrew Grimm

Writers: Brittany Arlene Jackson, Bonnie L. McHenry, Charidy Murphy, Connie Moore, Jim Dabbelt, Joe Mauro, Kathy Voytko, Marc Frey, Nancy Bowman, Meadowview Growers