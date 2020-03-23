Clark County Confirms 2nd Positive COVID-19 Case

Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) is reporting the second positive test result for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in a Clark County resident. The positive case is a female in her 60s and is a known contact of the first positive Clark County case. CCCHD continues to conduct contact investigations with all positive cases. All contacts of the positive case have been asked to quarantine and are being monitored by the health district.

“Unfortunately, additional cases of COVID-19 in Clark County are inevitable,” said Charles Patterson, Clark County Health Commissioner. “We are urging residents to practice social distancing and follow the Governor’s ‘Stay at Home’ order to prevent the spread of this dangerous virus.”

Public health emergencies, such as the outbreak of COVID-19, are stressful times for individuals and communities. Fear and anxiety about the disease can lead to social stigma toward people who have contracted the virus. CCCHD encourages everyone to be kind and compassionate towards those who are affected.

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can cause mild to more severe respiratory illness. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. According to the CDC, COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Those at high risk for illness of COVID-19 are those over 60 with chronic illness or a weakened immune system.

To prevent the spread of disease, CCCHD encourages everyone to follow these effective practices:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

• Avoid contact with sick people.

• Stay home when you are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces – doorknobs, light switches, keyboards, etc.

Follow social distancing recommendations from the governor’s office and the Ohio Department of Health

This is a rapidly evolving situation. Information is being shared as it becomes available on the following websites: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus, www.coronavirus.ohio.gov, www.ccchd.com.

People with questions about COVID-19 can call the Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 Call Center, 7 days a week from 9AM – 8PM at: 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).