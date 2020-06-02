EPA Would Like To Hear From You

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency representatives would like to talk with area residents about the Donnelsville Contaminated Aquifer Superfund site. The Agency is continuing investigations of groundwater contamination in the village of Donnelsville and portions of Bethel Township after U.S. EPA and Ohio EPA sampling detected elevated levels of chlorinated solvents at the Donnelsville aquifer.



While studying the nature and extent of contamination at the site, U.S. EPA will also conduct public outreach activities to learn the informational and communication needs of the community. The Agency’s first step in building positive relationships with community members is through one-on-one conversations with residents to learn about their site-related concerns and the preferred way to receive information about the site from U.S. EPA.



Ruth Muhtsun, U.S. EPA Community Coordinator and Robie Anson, U.S. EPA Remedial Project Manager, will be available to talk with you over the phone on June 23, 24 and 25, between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. During the 30-minute session, U.S. EPA will ask questions to help us understand your community’s concerns about ongoing investigations and cleanup at the site. The information gathered from residents will be used to create a Community Involvement Plan, which is a communication strategy guide the Agency uses to enable meaningful community involvement throughout the Superfund cleanup process.

If you would like to schedule a time to talk with U.S. EPA, please contact Meg Moosa at: 440-688-4006 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Meg is a U.S. EPA contractor.



You can also contact Ruth toll-free at 800-621-8431, Ext. 66595, weekdays 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. or at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



Visit for more information on the site.