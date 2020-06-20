Curfew Imposed In New Carlisle

Mayor Mike Lowrey and City Manager Randy Bridge have imposed a curfew within the City of New Carlisle.

Citing the Black Lives Matter protest and the violence suffered in many communities after such protests, they stated, “A curfew is hereby implemented prohibiting individuals from loitering, congregating or engaging in conduct not reasonably considered to be an ordinary day-to-day activity in public spaces from 6 p.m. on June 20, 2020 to 6 a.m. on June 21, 2020 in the City of New Carlisle.”

The curfew does not apply to City officials, members of public safety forces, emergency personnel, health care professionals, the media and other local government officials “engaged in their lawful duties.”

The curfew is in effect from 6:00 p.m. Saturday, June 20 until 6:00 a.m. Sunday, June 21.

You can read the proclamation