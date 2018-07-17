Leighty Resigns from City Council

New Carlisle City Council member Aaron Leighty stunned his fellow council members by announcing his resignation from council effective immediately.

“It is with great regret that today is my last council meeting,” began Leighty, reading from a prepared statement.

He said that his full-time job requires that he move farther north, outside of the city limits

He thanked City Manager Randy Bridge and the city staff for their hard work for the city. He also thanked the voters for electing him.

Leighty was appointed to his seat on January 23, 2017 to replace Lowell McGlothin, who had been elected to the Clark County Commission. Leighty was then elected to his seat in the November, 2017 election.

City Council must now announce that applications for the open seat are being accepted, and they will appoint a new council member from the applications received.

In other action, Bridge announced that the city has received a grant from the Clark County Health Department to purchase a “Unity Dome” for the playground at Smith Park.

The “Unity Dome” is made of intricate circles and lines that children can climb, play with one another and challenge one another. The manufacturer claims that the dome increases upper body strength, improves coordination and brings everyone together.

The cost of the dome is nearly $25,000.

The Health Department is also providing two handicapped accessible swing seats, one to be placed at Smith Park, the other location to be determined later.

The city will also be receiving a bike repair station, provided by the Health Department. The repair station includes common tools to make bicycle repairs, a hanger to mount the bicycle for making repairs and a pump to inflate tires.

“You’ll be able to make repairs here, rather than take your bike home to make repairs,” said Bridge.

The repair station will be installed at Smith Park.

The grants are through the Health Department’s Creating Healthy Communities program.

City Public Service Director Howard Kitko informed council that the price of road salt has increased from $50.47 per ton to $89.95 per ton. The city usually buys 200 to 240 tons of salt each year.

The New Carlisle City Council meets on the first and third Mondays at 7:00 p.m. at the Smith Park Shelter House. The public is invited to attend.