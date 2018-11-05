Clark County awarded $400K competitive grant to improve Galewood Drive in New Carlisle

Clark County was recently awarded more than $400,000 in competitive grant money to make improvements to a portion of Galewood Drive in New Carlisle.

The money will be used to repave about 1,500 feet of the roadway between Brookfield Drive and Kennison Avenue, as well as replace three catch basins. The funding was approved by Clark County Commissioners earlier this month.

“This is an important project for New Carlisle,” Clark County Commissioner Rick Lohnes said. “Without the additional grant money, this is a project that may not have been completed for several years.”

The Clark County Community and Economic Development Department has been awarded more than $650,000 in Critical Infrastructure grant funding during the last two years from the Ohio Development Services Agency.

The Critical Infrastructure program is designed to assist applicant communities with high-priority, single-component projects such as roads, flood and drainage and other public infrastructure improvements with a high community-wide impact.

The county will soon begin bidding out the project. Construction is expected to begin next summer and will be completed in the fall.

For more information, call the Community and Economic Development Office at 937-521-2160.