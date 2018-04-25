Clark County to Place More Resource Deputies In Local Schools

A school safety pilot program could bring more Clark County Sheriff’s Office school resource officers into local school buildings during the 2018-2019 school year.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Tecumseh Local Schools and the Clark County Career Technical Center to place an officer on its campuses throughout the day. Each school will spend $50,000 to fund its own deputy during the next school year, according to the agreement. The Board of Clark County Commissioners agreed to pay the remainder of the costs at Wednesday’s meeting. A formal resolution will likely be passed next week.

“Every child in Clark County should feel safe when they go to school,” said Clark County Commissioner Rick Lohnes, who championed the program along with Clark County Sheriff Deb Burchett. “While the officer will protect the school during the day, the deputy will also create lifelong friendships and serves as a role model for students.”

The total cost for the three deputies is about $170,000. The county will pay about $70,000 while the two school districts will each pay $50,000 for its assigned deputy.

The program is expected to begin in August and will operate for one year with an option to reevaluate at its completion, Burchett said. The deputies will be placed back on the road during the summer based on the needs of the program, she said.