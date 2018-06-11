NCN
Semi Crash Closes I-70

The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a Commercial vehicle crash.  The crash occurred on Interstate 70 westbound near mile-post 57.

At approximately 8:06 pm on June 10th, 2018 a 2013 Peterbilt Semi driven by Jonathan Lewis 55, of Moore Oklahoma was traveling westbound on Interstate 70.  Mr. Lewis suffered a medical condition, drove off the left side of the roadway, struck a median cable barrier, crossed the median, crossed the eastbound lanes, drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.      

Mr. Lewis was treated at the scene by the Springfield Township Fire and EMS.  The crash closed eastbound Interstate 70 for approximately two hours and thirty minutes.  Any inquiries reference the crash investigation can be directed to Trooper Ryan Bailey of the Springfield Highway Post

The Springfield Post was assisted at the scene by the Springfield Township Fire and EMS.

Area motorists and residents in need of Patrol services should contact the Springfield Post at (937) 323-9781

Other articles in Clark County
Clark County Health District Address Clark County CommissionersClark County to Place More Resource Deputies In Local SchoolsSolid Waste Districts Reports on 2017 AccomplishmentsDog Warden Removes 5 Puppies from Animal RescueClark County Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Coalition approves first strategic plan to fight drug abuse
Entire Category
Local News

Stories on people, places, events and businesses right here in Western Clark County.

NEWS
Local Government

Meetings and news from local Boards of Education, Township Trustees and County Commissioners.

GOVERNMENT
Sports

Arrows, Bees & Warriors; we cover all local high school sports, as well as local semi-pro and adult leagues

SPORTS