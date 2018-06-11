Semi Crash Closes I-70

The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a Commercial vehicle crash. The crash occurred on Interstate 70 westbound near mile-post 57.

At approximately 8:06 pm on June 10th, 2018 a 2013 Peterbilt Semi driven by Jonathan Lewis 55, of Moore Oklahoma was traveling westbound on Interstate 70. Mr. Lewis suffered a medical condition, drove off the left side of the roadway, struck a median cable barrier, crossed the median, crossed the eastbound lanes, drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Mr. Lewis was treated at the scene by the Springfield Township Fire and EMS. The crash closed eastbound Interstate 70 for approximately two hours and thirty minutes. Any inquiries reference the crash investigation can be directed to Trooper Ryan Bailey of the Springfield Highway Post

The Springfield Post was assisted at the scene by the Springfield Township Fire and EMS.

Area motorists and residents in need of Patrol services should contact the Springfield Post at (937) 323-9781