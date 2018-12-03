Man Charged in Fatal 571 Crash

A Sidney man has been charged with vehicular manslaughter in a June 30 three-vehicle collision on State Route 571 in which a New Carlisle man was killed and his wife injured critically.

Charles Robbins 61, was scheduled for arraignment this week in Miami County Municipal Court on the misdemeanor charge.

Miami County Sheriff’s deputies said Dan Hasting, 54, of New Carlisle died at the scene of the crash on State Route 571 near State Route 201.

The three-vehicle collision occurred around 5:45 p.m. as Dan Hasting drove westbound on State Route 571, the report said.

Hasting slowed for a pavement striping truck painting the white fog lines when his 2017 Honda CR-V was struck in the rear by a westbound 2012 Dodge Caravan driven by Robbins, deputies reported.

The impact forced the Hasting vehicle into the eastbound lane where it was struck by an eastbound 1999 GMC Sierra driven by James Elkins, 42, of New Carlisle, the report stated. The striping truck was not involved in the collision.

A passenger in the Hasting vehicle, Elizabeth Hasting, 52 and a member of the Northwestern School Board, was critically injured. Robbins, Elkins and a passenger in Robbins’ vehicle, Janet Robbins of Sidney, all were treated for injuries following the crash.

In a related action, Elkins, now listing an address as Vandalia, filed a lawsuit Nov. 26 in Miami County Common Pleas Court against Robbins, State Farm Insurance Co. of Bloomington, Ill., and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Cincinnati.

Elkins claimed in the suit that Robbins’ negligence caused the collision that resulted in the Hasting vehicle coming into the eastbound lane and being hit by the Elkins’ vehicle.

Elkins claims that he suffered severe and permanent injuries and pain and suffering and incurred medical expenses of more than $100,000, lost wages and damage to his vehicle.

He seeks more than $25,000 in damages plus costs and interest.

State Farm is named as a defendant as insurer of Robbins and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield as his medical coverage provider that might have a financial interest in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was assigned to Judge Christopher Gee.