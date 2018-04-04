NCN

Roads Closed Due to Flooding

Flooding on Lower Valley Pike at Old Mill Rd. Andy Grimm | Photo

According to the Office of Clark County Engineer Johnathan Burr, the following roads are closed as of 9:48am on April 4. We will update as more information is available.

High Water Road Closings
  • St. Paris Pike between St. Paris Connector and Baker Road
  • Lower Valley Pike from State Route 369 to State Route 4
  • Spangler Road from Union Road to Lower Valley Pike
  • Haddix Road from Short Spangler Road to State Route 235
  • Union Road at Lower Valley Pike
  • Upper Valley Pike from Columbia Street to Creekwood Court
Traffic Signals Not Working
  • Upper Valley Pike at Ash Drive
  • Gerlaugh Road at Lower Valley Pike
Local News

Stories on people, places, events and businesses right here in Western Clark County.

NEWS
Local Government

Meetings and news from local Boards of Education, Township Trustees and County Commissioners.

GOVERNMENT
Sports

Arrows, Bees & Warriors; we cover all local high school sports, as well as local semi-pro and adult leagues

SPORTS