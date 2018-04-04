Roads Closed Due to Flooding

-
- By Website Editor
-
According to the Office of Clark County Engineer Johnathan Burr, the following roads are closed as of 9:48am on April 4. We will update as more information is available.
High Water Road Closings
- St. Paris Pike between St. Paris Connector and Baker Road
- Lower Valley Pike from State Route 369 to State Route 4
- Spangler Road from Union Road to Lower Valley Pike
- Haddix Road from Short Spangler Road to State Route 235
- Union Road at Lower Valley Pike
- Upper Valley Pike from Columbia Street to Creekwood Court
Traffic Signals Not Working
- Upper Valley Pike at Ash Drive
- Gerlaugh Road at Lower Valley Pike