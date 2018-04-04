Roads Closed Due to Flooding

According to the Office of Clark County Engineer Johnathan Burr, the following roads are closed as of 9:48am on April 4. We will update as more information is available.

High Water Road Closings

St. Paris Pike between St. Paris Connector and Baker Road

Lower Valley Pike from State Route 369 to State Route 4

Spangler Road from Union Road to Lower Valley Pike

Haddix Road from Short Spangler Road to State Route 235

Union Road at Lower Valley Pike

Upper Valley Pike from Columbia Street to Creekwood Court

Traffic Signals Not Working