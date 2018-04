North Hampton Issues Boil Advisory

The Village of North Hampton has issued a boil advisory. You should bring all water to a rolling boil for at least three minutes, then let it cool before using. This applies to water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation.

The system suffered a loss of pressure which could cause backpressure, backsiphonage or water entering the system through cracks, breaks or joints.

This boil advisory is in effect until further notice.