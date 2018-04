Park Layne Rite Aid Robbed

According to reliable sources, a black man dressed in construction attire entered the Park Layne Rite Aid, went to the Pharmacy and demanded pills.

This happened between 10:00 and 11:00 Thursday morning.

The suspect was described as dressed like he was going to work.

He was able to escape with an undetermined amount of pills.

The incident is under investigation by the Clark County Sheriff's Office.