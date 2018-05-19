USPS Carrier Ejected After Mail Truck Hits Pole

A United States Postal Service letter carrier was ejected from his mail truck after striking a telephone pole on Saturday afternoon.

Medics were dispatched to the 6600 block of New Carlisle Pike around 12:41pm on a report of an injury crash with ejection. The vehicle was traveling Westbound on New Carlisle Pike when it went off the right side of the road slightly, then across the road where it struck a telephone pole. The impact caused the driver to be ejected from the vehicle.

Upon arrival, medics found the victim to be injured, but coherent and speaking.

A witness said the letter carrier claimed a mechanical malfunction in the front end forced him off the road. When the driver tried to correct it his vehicle went sideways before hitting the pole.

Sergeant Meddock of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said it is too early to determine if that is the cause. "Right now, all we are looking at is a citation for failure to control" said Meddock.

The Bethe Township Fire Department transported the driver to Miami Valley Hospital with non life threatening injuries. The New Carlisle Fire Division provided mutual aid on scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause of the accident.