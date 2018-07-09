2018 Clark County Fair Queen Candidates

The following are the candidates for the 2018 Clark County Fair Queen Contest. The contest will be held on Saturday, July 22nd at 10:30 a.m. in the Champions Center Banquet Room:

Madison Donnelly, 17, a Northwestern High School graduate, is a candidate in the 2018 Clark County Fair Queen Contest. She has shown pigs, ducks, and dairy feeders. Madison is active through cheerleading, powderpuff football, FFA, and tutoring. She plans to attend Wittenberg University pursuing a degree as a veterinarian.

Alison Guinn, 18, a Northwestern High School graduate, is a candidate in the 2018 Clark County Fair Queen Contest. She has shown sheep, poultry, rabbits, and has taken multiple miscellaneous projects. Alison was the 2017 Miss Lamb and Wool and the 2015 Lamb Princess. She volunteers through tutoring, Junior Achievement, and Animal Shelter. Alison plans to attend Miami University pursuing a degree as a high school science teacher and hopes to open her own animal rescue.

Emma Hardacre, 18, a Global Impact STEM Academy graduate, is a candidate in the 2018 Clark County Fair Queen Contest. She has shown dairy heifers, dairy feeders, rabbits, sheep, chickens, pigs, and has taken multiple miscellaneous projects. Emma is a 4-H Camp Counselor, was the 2016 Dairy Princess, and the 2014 New Carlisle Heritage of Flight Queen. She volunteers through Support Our Troops, Blue Ribbon Child Abuse Awareness Month, and 4 PAWS Ability. Emma plans to attend Waynesburg University pursuing a degree in Marine Biology and plans to apply for graduate school at Costal Carolina University.

Rebecca Helt, 18, a Global Impact STEM Academy graduate, is a candidate in the 2018 Clark County Fair Queen Contest. She has shown sheep, pigs, horses, and has taken multiple miscellaneous projects. Rebecca was the 2017 4-H Queen, the Lamb Princess, a 4-H Camp Counselor, and participated in the pig scramble. She volunteers through Tiffin Soccer Club Academy, Ohio 4-H Ag Innovators, Westminster Presbyterian Church, Fighting Hunger, and Bethany Retirement Village. Rebecca attends Heidelberg University pursuing a degree in Business Admin/Marketing and plans to obtain a Food Science Master’s Degree to then own her own coffee and chocolate shop.

Emily Kahlert, 17, a Greenon High School graduate, is a candidate in the 2018 Clark County Fair Queen Contest. She has shown market goats, production goats, beef feeders, market steers, market heifers, turkeys, and has taken multiple miscellaneous projects. Emily was the 2015 Beef Queen and the 2017 Goat Ambassador. She volunteers through Adopt-a-Family, Food Drives, Beef Committee, and Goat Committee. Emily plans to attend Wright State University pursuing a degree in Biology and plans to apply to The Ohio State University Veterinarian Program to then open a large and small animal clinic in Clark County.

Lucy Parker, 17, a Northeastern High School graduate, is a candidate in the 2018 Clark County Fair Queen Contest. She has shown sheep, pigs, dairy feeders, goats, rabbits, and has taken multiple miscellaneous projects. Lucy serves as the president of her 4-H Club, was on the Junior Fair Board, and a 4-H Camp Counselor. She volunteers through South Vienna Earth Day Clean Up, Springfield Soup Kitchen, Adopt-a-Family, Crayons to Classrooms, and plans to travel to Nicaragua on a mission trip. Lucy plans to attend the University of Georgia pursuing a degree in Cognitive Science and plans to go into research concentrating on neurobiology.

Allison Raber, 18, a Mechanicsburg High School graduate, is a candidate in the 2018 Clark County Fair Queen Contest. She has shown dairy feeders, dairy steers, rabbits, goats, and horses. Allison helps her 4-H Club run shows, scoop 4-H ice cream, and set up fair booths and decorations. She volunteers through raising money and awareness to cancer patients and survivors, basketball shoot out, strike out cancer, school clean up, plant gardens and flowers, nursing homes, and American Red Cross. Allison plans to attend a four year university pursuing a dual degree in animal science and environmental science and plans to be a wildlife officer or wildlife rehabilitator.

Mozie VanRaaij, 16, of Southeastern High School, is a candidate in the 2018 Clark County Fair Queen Contest. She has shown pigs, dairy feeders, ducks, rabbits, and has taken multiple miscellaneous projects. Mozie serves as the FFA Chapter Vice President at her high school, and is active through the school musical, Student Council, Track, FCCLA, and the Writing Center. She volunteers through tutoring, South Charleston Veterans Memorial, Second Harvest Food Bank, Community Garden, H.O.P.E. leader, and Be Kind. Mozie plans to attend The Ohio State University pursuing a degree in agricultural education and plans to be a high school agricultural educator.