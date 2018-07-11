2018 Clark County Fair Schedule of Events

The 2018 Clark County Fair will run from July 20-27, 2018

Everyday:

Agriculture Through the Ages Display (By the Entertainment Tent)

Midway Opens at 12:00:00pm & Closes at 11:00pm

Nerger’s Tiger-F6,8:30,S,S,W3,6,8:30,M,T6,8:30

Pork Chop Review Daily 5p, 7p, 9p (Friday’s last performance is 5:00pm)

Mechanical Bull Rides: 12 noon - 11:00pm

Sheriff’s Shooting Simulator-Annex Building

Wood Carver-noon, 3p, 5p, 8:00pm - In Front of Mercantile Building

Heritage Museum Display (Mercantile Bldg)

Champion F-1 Boat Display (Mercantile Bldg)

Marine’s Simulator (Midway) Don’t miss checking out the newly air- conditioned Mercantile Building! Open daily 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 19, 2018

7-9:00pm Open Class Market Hog Weigh-in/Check-in (Swine Arena)

Friday, July 20, 2018 Opening Day (12 noon)

9:00am - 9:00pm JF Exhibits, Creative Masterpieces, Photography and Scrapbooking Entry Check-in and Set Up (Youth Building)

9:00am Open Class Market Hog Show Pee Wee & Adult Showmanship (Swine Arena)

1:00pm Open Class Market Hog Show (Swine Arena)

3-7:00pm Open Class Rabbit Arrival Deadline/Check-in (Rabbit Barn)

JF Rabbit Check-In and Arrival Deadline (Rabbit Barn)

4-8:00pm Open Class Exhibit Dro:00pm - off (Arts & Crafts Building)

5:00pm - 8:00pm JF Breeding & Market Ducks Arrival Deadline & Weigh-in/Check-in (Barn 6)

6:00pm - 7:00pm JF Market Rabbit Weigh-In (Rabbit Barn)

6:00pm - 8:00pm JF Breeding, Fancy & Egg Production Chicken Check-In and Arrival Deadline (Poultry Barn)

6:00pm - 9:00pm JF Dairy Breeding Check-in (Cattle Show Arena)

JF Dairy Feeder Weigh-In/Check-In and Arrival Deadline (Cattle Show Arena)

6:30pm JF Upper Level Obedience Dog Show (Dog Barn)

7p NEW! Josh Fisher’s Dirt Drag Racing (Grandstand)

7:00pm - 9:00pm JF Market Beef and JF Beef Breeding Weigh-In/Check-In and Arrival Deadline (Expo Center)

JF Market Goat Weigh-In/Check-In (Sheep Arena) and Arrival Deadline (Goat Barns)

8:00pm - 9:30pm JF Breeding & Market Turkey Arrival Deadline & Weigh-in/Check-in (Barn 6)

8:00pm - 10:00pm 101.5 HANK FMand Andy Lawrence Country Show-Entertainment Tent

9-9:30pm JF Market Dairy Steer Arrival Deadline and Weigh-In (Cattle Show Arena)

9:00pm - 1p Sat JF Swine Arrival

10:00pm Mac Barrels (Outdoor Horse Arena)

Saturday, July 21, 2018 - Veteran’s Day

JF Sales Trailer Open: 4-7:00pm 2 Bengals Cheerleaders at Bengal Tiger Exhibit (3- 5:00pm)

7:30a –8:30am JF Cavy Weigh-in/Check-in Deadline (Rabbit Barn)

8-8:30am Open Class Arts & Crafts Entry dro:00pm - off

8:00am JF Dairy Breeding Arrival Deadline (Dairy Barns)

Open Class Holstein and Jersey Show Arrival Deadline (Cattle Make-Up Arena)

JF Horses Arrival Deadline (Horse Barns & Expo Center)

JF Market L:00amb Arrival Deadline (Sheep Barns)

8:00am - 2:00pm JF FFA Non-Livestock Entry Check-In (Youth Building)

9:00am JF Cavy Showmanship (Rabbit Barn) with Cavy Show to follow

JF Rabbit Show immediately following JF Cavy Show (Rabbit Barn)

9:00am Grand Opening Ceremonies (Ch:00ampion Center Banquet Facilities)

9:00am - 1:00pm Open Class Arts & Crafts Building Judging (Building Closed until 1:00pm)

9:15am Jr English Judging Horse Show (Outdoor Show Arena)

10:30am Open Class Market L:00amb Weigh-In/Check- In (Sheep Arena) immediately after JF weigh-in ends for 30 minutes

10:30am Queen Contest (Ch:00ampions Center Banquet Room)

11:00am Lower Level Dog Obedience Show (Dog Barn)

12:00pm Mini Indoor Tractor Pull (Expo Center Arena)

12:00pm - 1:00pm 4-H Art Contest Check-In (Youth Building) Judging begins at 1 PM

2:00pm Best Cookie in the County Celebrity Judging (Arts & Crafts Building)

JF Market Hogs Weigh-in/Check-in (Swine Arena)

4:00pm JF Dairy Breeding Showmanship (Cattle Show Arena) - Show to follow

Open Holstein & Jersey Show to follow 4-H and FFA Dairy Show (Cattle Show Arena) Includes Kiddie Dairy Showmanship

Open Class Market L:00amb Show (Sheep Arena) with Pee Wee and Adult Showmanship to follow

5:30pm JF County Born & Raised Market L:00amb Show (Sheep Arena)

7:00pm NTPA Tractor Pull (Grandstand)

8:00pm Chris Higby (Entertainment Tent)

Sunday, July 22, 2018 - Jr. Fair Board Day

Abe Lincoln - Midway 2-8:00pm

JF Sales Trailer Open: 4-7:00pm

2 Bengals Cheerleaders 2-5:00pm with a Cheerleading Clinic from 2:30-3:30p

8:00am JF & Open Class Beef Feeders Arrival Deadline (Expo Center)

Open Class Rabbit Out of County Exhibitors and In-County Exhibitors not cooping rabbits Arrival Deadline/Check-In (Rabbit Barn)

JF Breeding & Market Turkey Show (Cattle Arena) with Turkey Showmanship to follow, then JF Breeding & Market Duck Show followed by Duck Showmanship

9:00am JF Alpaca & Ll:00ama Arrival Deadline (Expo Center)

Open Class Rabbit Show (Entertainment Tent)

JF Market L:00amb Showmanship (Sheep Arena)

Open Class Rabbit Show (Rabbit Barn)

Non-Denominational Church Services (Ch:00ampion Center)

9:15am JF Dressage & Jumping Groom & Clean Contesting Judging Horse Show (Outdoor Horse Arena)

10:00am JF Alpaca/Ll:00ama Show (Expo Center)

9:00am - 11:00am JF & Open Class Beef Feeders Weigh- In/Check-In (Expo Center)

10:30am Dog Showmanship (Dog Barn)

11:00am JF Market Beef Showmanship with Beef Breeding Show to follow (Expo Center)

12:00pm Clark County L:00amb Cook-off (Sheep Arena) followed by Shepherds & Ladies Lead Class and Sheep Decorating Contest

Open Class Beef Feeders Check In Deadline (Expo Center)

12:30pm JFD Market Hog Showmanship (Swine Arena)

1:30pm JF & Open Class Beef Feeder Show (Expo Center) Followed by Kiddie Feeder Showmanship

2:00pm JF Horse Groom & Clean Contest (Outdoor Horse Arena)

2:00pm Kiddie Tractor Pull Registration

3:00pm Kiddie Tractor Pull (Ch:00ampion Center) Sponsored by Clark County Farm Bureau and Koenig Equi:00pment

4:00pm JF Market Dairy Steer & Dairy Feeder Showmanship (Cattle Show Arena)

5:00pm JF Contesting Horse Show (Outdoor Horse Arena)

5:00pm First Christian Church @ the Fair - Live Christian Music - Big Tent

6:00pm 16th Annual Farm Bureau Social Hour (Farm Bureau Building)

6:30pm Dish of the Day Judging-Cheese Dish & Woeber Product Dish (Arts & Crafts Building) Register at 6:00:00pm

7:00pm Demolition Derby (Grandstand)

Monday, July 23, 2018

JFSales Trailer Open: 4-7:00pm Bengals Cheerleaders at Bengal Tiger Exhibit (6-8:00pm)

9:00am JF Dairy, Pygmy, Cart Goat Show (Cattle Show Arena) Showmanship to follow 1 hour after Pygmy Show

JF Market L:00amb Show (Sheep Arena)

JF Market Gilt & Breed Show (Swine Arena)

Rabbit Royalty Contest (Rabbit Barn)

9:15am JF Western Horse Show (Outdoor Horse Arena)

1:00pm - 4:00pm JF Dog Rally-O-Clinic (Dog Barn)

4:00pm JF Market Dairy Steer and Dairy Feeder Show (Cattle Show Arena)

6:00pm JF Dog Rally-O-Match (Dog Barn)

Rabbit Scr:00amble Winner Contest (Rabbit Barn)

6:30pm Dish of the Day Judging: Pork Dish & Citrus Dish (Arts & Crafts Building) Register at 6:00:00pm

7:00pm KOI Drag Races - (Grandstand)

7:30pm Junior Fair Dance (Ch:00ampions Center Banquet Room) sponsored by Clark County Farm Bureau

8:00pm Ryan Roth - IS Elvis (Entertainment Tent)

9:00pm Mac Barrels (Outdoor Horse Arena)

Tuesday, July 24, 2018 - Golden Wedding Day

JFSales Trailer Open: 11:00am-2:00pm and 4:00pm-7:00pm

9:00am JF Market Barrow & Scr:00amble (Swine Arena)

JF Rabbit Showmanship (Rabbit Barn)

JF Market Production Doe Goat Show and Market Production Showmanship (Cattle Show Arena)

9:00am JF Market Goat Showmanship (Cattle Show Arena) with Market Production Doe Show to follow

9:15am JF Performance Horse Show (Outdoor Horse Arena)

10:00am County Commission Meeting (Arts & Crafts Building Stage Area)

11:30am Kiwanis Luncheon Meeting (Expo Ctr)

12:00pm Pie Day Judging (Arts & Crafts Bldg)

1:00pm - 3:00pm Adult Make & Take by the Committee. Must be 16 years of age to participate. (Arts & Crafts Building Home Arts Dept)

1:30pm Kiwanis & United Senior Services Golden Wedding Party (Expo Center Banquet Room. Music begins at noon. This is for all couples in Clark County who have observed their 50th wedding anniversary. (Invitation Only)

3:00pm David Wayne-Country Classics Music (Entertainment Tent)

6:00pm Pie Auction (Entertainment Tent)

Annual Bunny Scr:00amble (Sheep Arena)

JF Musical Freestyle Horse Show (Outdoor Horse Arena)

6:00pm - 9:00pm JF Meat Chicken Weigh-In/Check-In and Arrival Deadline (Poultry Barn)

6:30pm Dish of the Day Judging: Apple Dish and Poultry Dish (Arts & Crafts Building) Register at 6:00:00pm

7:00pm COTPA Tractor Pull (Grandstand) followed by Homegrown Truck Pull Classes

8:00pm LA Band (Entertainment Tent)

Wednesday, July 25, 2018 - Kid’s Day

Abe Lincoln - Midway 2-8:00pm JF Sales Trailer Open: 11:00am-2:00pm and 4:00pm-7:00pm

9:00am JF Breeding, Fancy & Egg Production and Meat Chicken Show (Poultry Barn) with Showmanship to follow

Jr. County Farrowed Market Hog Show (Swine Arena)

11:00am - 12:00pm Master Gardener Kids Cut Flower Arranging Contest (Flower Dept.-Arts & Crafts Building)

11:00am - 1:00pm Kids Crafts Make and Take (Arts & Crafts Building)

12:00pm JF Walk/Trot Contesting Horse Show (Outdoor Horse Arena)

9:00am JF Market Goat Show (Cattle Show Arena)

1:00pm Kid’s Day G:00ames & Contests (Grandstand) Presented by: The Exchange Club

1:00pm - 5:00pm JF Dog Agility Demos (Dog Barn)

1:00pm - 5:00pm JF Contesting Fun Horse Show (Outdoor Arena)

3:00pm Dean Simms Jazz Band (Entertainment Tent)

5:00pm Presentation Creative Achievement Award (Arts & Crafts Bldg. Stage)

Horse Contesting Fun Show (Horse Arena)

6:00pm JF Market Beef Show (Expo Center)

6:00pm Optimist Dinner (Expo Center)

JF Dog Costume, Silly Pet Tricks & Doggy Maze (Dog Barn)

6:00pm Dish of the Day Judging: Dessert & Hors d’ oerves (Arts & Crafts Bldg.) Register at 6:00p

7:00pm 2nd Annual Salvation Army 5K Run/Walk - Small Registration Fee supports Salvation Army Progr:00ams

7:00pm JF Dog Fun Show (Dog Barn)

Mac Barrels (Outdoor Horse Arena)

Skid Steer Rodeo by Apple Farm Services (Grandstand area)

7:00pm FUSE @ the Fair First Christian Church teen meeting at the Shelter House at the Lake

8:00pm Hasting & Co. (Entertainment Tent)

Thursday, July 26, 2018 - Homemaker’s Day

JF Sales Trailer Open: 11:00am-2:00pm and 4-7:00pm

9:15am JF Horse Fun Show (Outdoor Horse Arena)

9:00am - 7:00pm Election of Directors (Jr. Fair Board Bldg)

9:00am JF County Produced Market Goat Show (Cattle Show Arena)

11:00am JF Clark County Cattle Producer’s Beef Show (Expo Center)

JF Dairy Grooming Contest (Between Barns 2 & 3)

1:00pm Showman of Showman (Expo Center)

1:00pm Homemakers Style Show (Arts & Crafts Building)

3:00pm Agricultural Society Annual Meeting (Ch:00ampions Center)

Master Gardener Pick of the Garden Bouquet Contest (Flower Dept. Arts & Crafts)

Lion’s Club Meeting (Ch:00ampion Center Banquet Room)

5:00pm 4-H Parent/Advisor Dog Alumni Event (Dog Barn)

JF Goat Fun Show (Cart Goat Ring)

5:30pm JF 4-H Baker and Art and Wood Carving Auction (Arts & Crafts Building)

6:30pm Dish of the Day Judging: Beef Dish & Vegetable Dish (Arts & Crafts Building) Register at 6:00:00pm

7:00pm Election of Directors Closes

Truck Tug-Of-War (Grandstand)

8:00pm Seven Bridges Eagles Tribute Band Big Tent

Friday, July 27, 2018

JF Sales Trailer Open 7:00:00am till end of sale

8:00am Sale Breakfast (Ch:00ampion Center)

9:15am Mac Barrels (Outdoor Horse Arena)

9:00am Ch:00ampion Showcase and JF Livestock Auction (Expo Center)

6:00pm Kiddie Pig Chase (Grandstand)

6:30pm Dish of the Day Judging: Anything Chocolate Dish (Arts & Crafts Building) Register at 6:00:00pm

7:00pm Pig and Calf Scr:00ambles (Grandstand)

8:00pm Above the Law Band - Rock and Roll (Entertainment Tent)

9:00pm Alberino Affair Band (Contemporary Po:00pm)