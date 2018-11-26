Speedway to expand corporate office in Enon

Proposed Corporate Headquarters Expansion

Speedway LLC (Speedway), a wholly owned subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC), has announced it will expand its corporate headquarters in Enon, Ohio. The approximately $48 million project will include a new 140,000 square-foot building, which will connect to the two existing buildings on its campus.

The project will begin this month and is scheduled to be completed in 2020. The new building will facilitate the consolidation of remote employees back to Speedway’s Enon campus. In addition to the investment in expanding the corporate headquarters, Speedway will further its commitment to the community and Clark County by adding as many as 300 employees over a four-year span.“It is a very exciting time to work for Speedway as we continue an aggressive growth strategy,” said Speedway President Tony Kenney. “With that growth comes the need for more space. We are fortunate to be able to expand our office complex within our existing footprint.

“Speedway is now a coast-to-coast convenience store company, and we are pleased that we are able to keep our headquarters right here in Enon, where we have been for more than 27 years. As with many projects of this scope, we have received considerable support from various state and local agencies. These partnerships allow us to continue to invest in the Clark County area and further strengthen our ties to the community,” added Kenney.

Speedway has more than 40,000 employees across the United States with approximately 1,200 located in Enon, Springfield, and Vandalia, Ohio.